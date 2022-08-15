SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $185.19 million and approximately $70.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00006031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,077,169 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

