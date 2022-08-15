Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 92,387 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,387 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.52% of MercadoLibre worth $314,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,083.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,171. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

