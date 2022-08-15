Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,610 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Salesforce worth $733,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

