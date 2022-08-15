Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.49. 5,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

