Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 1,373,331 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.25% of Match Group worth $388,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. 35,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

