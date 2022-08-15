Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 1,808,049 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808,049 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $193,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 32,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

