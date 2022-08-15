Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 4,046 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.51. 13,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.85.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

