Swap (XWP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $317.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $71,289.61 and $317.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,612,807 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

