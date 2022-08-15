SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $3.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

