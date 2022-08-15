Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $141,663.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,072,740 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

