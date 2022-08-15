Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 81,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

