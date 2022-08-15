Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €49.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Talanx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLX opened at €35.58 ($36.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.57. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €44.42 ($45.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

