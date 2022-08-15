Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taoping Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TAOP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Taoping has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

