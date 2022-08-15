Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

