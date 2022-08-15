Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGBGet Rating) (TSE:TKO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

