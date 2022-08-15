Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Taseko Mines Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
