TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$60,724.48 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,206.06.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 924,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$65.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

