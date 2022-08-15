Tcwp LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NOBL stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. 582,862 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

