Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 22,710 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. 179,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

