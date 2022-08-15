Tcwp LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 144,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,453. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

