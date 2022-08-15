Tcwp LLC Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.94. 59,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

