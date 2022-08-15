Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tcwp LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.72. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,649. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

