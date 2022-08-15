Tcwp LLC Purchases New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. FirstCash accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tcwp LLC owned 0.17% of FirstCash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FCFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,105. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.