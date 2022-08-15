Tcwp LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Shares of TD traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

