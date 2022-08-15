Tcwp LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.10. 5,736,056 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.

