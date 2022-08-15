Tcwp LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,590 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 887,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

