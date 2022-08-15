TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.