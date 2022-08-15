Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.60. 87,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,696,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

