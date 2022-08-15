TenUp Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $124,483.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00143434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 536.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.