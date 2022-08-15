TenUp Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $124,483.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00143434 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009900 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 536.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
