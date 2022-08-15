Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 239,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TX. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

