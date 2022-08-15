Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

