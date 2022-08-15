TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 1,435,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.22 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 156,212 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

