TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.94. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 55,579 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
TETRA Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $491.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 156,212 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,265 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,197,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
