The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 45,676 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $38.19. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

