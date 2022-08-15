The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock worth $90,038,061. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.