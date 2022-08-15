The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $275.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

