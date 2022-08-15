The Gap, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a payout ratio of 72.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,752,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $915,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

