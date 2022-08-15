The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,777. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.48.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

