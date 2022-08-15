The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.32. 249,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

