The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

RMR opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

