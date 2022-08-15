The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,111. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.