The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

