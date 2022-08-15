Thorstarter (XRUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,466.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $53,466.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036797 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
