Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008199 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009555 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00228139 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

