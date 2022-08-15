Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Plans Dividend of GBX 300.02

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Thungela Resources stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.28) on Monday. Thungela Resources has a one year low of GBX 228.77 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,513 ($18.28). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 476.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.06.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

