Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Plans Dividend of GBX 300.02

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Thungela Resources stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.28) on Monday. Thungela Resources has a one year low of GBX 228.77 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,513 ($18.28). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 476.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.06.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.