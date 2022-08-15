Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tiga Acquisition Price Performance

TINV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,375. Tiga Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,841,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

