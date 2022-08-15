Time New Bank Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and $281,855.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

