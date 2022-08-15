Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.35.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,559,919 shares of company stock valued at $152,793,735. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

