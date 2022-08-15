Tokenomy (TEN) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.81 million and $6,022.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

