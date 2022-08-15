Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00010219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trabzonspor Fan Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00254467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.