Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,618 call options.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 596.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

